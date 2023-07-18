GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder trial is underway for a man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Wyoming last year.

Raysheen Harris, 32, is charged with second-degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and tampering with evidence.

The crash happened the afternoon of July 22, 2022, on S. Division Avenue near 36th Street in Wyoming. According to court documents, Harris was driving between 80 and 90 mph when he hit Nelson Smith, killing him.

In an opening statement Tuesday, the prosecution described a graphic death.

“Unfortunately for (Smith), he doesn’t realize the defendant is driving that fast, and essentially in the middle of the street, the defendant hits him,” Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Boivin told the jury. “You are going to see and hear a human being — there’s no other way to put it — being exploded.”

Harris took off after the crash. He was later found driving in the area by a Kent County deputy, who arrested him. The deputy reported Harris’ eyes were bloodshot, his balance poor and his speech slurred.

The trial will continue Wednesday.