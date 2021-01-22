Tri-Unity Schools fined for not following COVID-19 rules

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has cited Tri-Unity Christian School in Wyoming for failing to follow to coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a Friday release that violations include failing to require masks, failure to conduct daily health screenings and failure to post signage telling workers who are sick to stay home.

“The MIOSHA investigation determined that this employer was not taking precautions to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. Failure to comply with the MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules increases the risk of infection and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman

News 8 reported in August that the school said masks would be optional. MIOSHA said it started investigating the school after a complaint from an employee representative.

The state says the school will have to pay some $2,000 in fines. Tri-Unity has 15 days to contest the penalty and must prove it has made changes to resolve the problems. It can also reach a deal with the state to fix the problems and have its fines cut in half.

Tri-Unity was among 10 employers that MIOSHA said Friday it was citing for various coronavirus mitigation violations. It was the only school.

The only other of the 10 employers in West Michigan is Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac, which was fined $16,800 for not having a COVID-19 preparedness and response plain, not training employees on COVID-19 mitigation practices, not having a self-screening process, not increasing cleaning, and not providing or enforcing the use of face coverings.