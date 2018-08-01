Kent County

Traffic Tom: US-131 lane shift north of GR delayed

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 05:59 AM EDT

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lane shift on northbound US-131 at 10 Mile Road scheduled to go into place Wednesday has been delayed until Friday.

All northbound US-131 traffic will shift over to southbound lanes from 10 Mile to 14 Mile roads Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s website.

There will be two southbound lanes during the morning and two northbound lanes during the evening, the same as MDOT did earlier this summer on northbound US-131.

It's part of the MDOT project to rebuild northbound US-131. Crews recently completed rebuilding the southbound lanes.

The project will also include ramp closures. The ramp from 10 Mile Road to NB US-131 will close Thursday. There will be no exit ramp for drivers traveling on northbound US-131 to 14 Mile Road.

This project is scheduled to be in place until Oct. 23.

