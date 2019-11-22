Traffic Tom: Roundabout opens today in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of construction, a new roundabout will open in Zeeland Friday.

The roundabout is where Washington and Main used to come together and form into Chicago Drive. People in the area used to call it the “Y.”

Officials recognize that people often struggle with roundabouts at first because of the change however they say in the long run they are safer than the old configuration.

“The primary goal was safety again going back to the issue of crashes that we had experienced.. with a roundabout what you do is you eliminate those head on crashes, what people refer to as tbone crashes, that’s not to say you don’t have crashes in a roundabout but the severity is greatly reduced and overall we predict that the number of crashes will be reduced as well,” said City Manager Tim Klunder.

The roundabout is expected to open at noon on Friday.