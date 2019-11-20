Traffic Tom: MDOT to add passing lanes along M-57 in 2021

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A relief for many drivers commuting between Greenville and US-131 will be coming in the next few years.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to add passing lanes along M-57 between US-131 and Greenville.

The expansion of M-57 in that two-mile stretch won’t happen until 2021.

The project is scheduled for a two-mile section that will run between Farland Avenue and Ramsdell Drive.

M-57 is the main stretch of road people take to get to US-131 from Greenville.

Nearly 15,000 cars a day travel that area of M-57 a day, according to MDOT statistics from 2017.