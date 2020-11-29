Tow truck driver helps rescue Wyoming crash victim

A photo of police on the scene after a car crashed into a Wyoming home on Nov. 27, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tow truck operator Brandon Dexter sprung to action and played a pivotal part in saving a life after a speeding vehicle crashed into a Wyoming home.

“Couple of drivers and I were talking before all of this and like, ‘It’s going to be another slow, dead night,'” said Dexter, a tow truck operator at Merl’s Towing Service in Wyoming. “We were planning on just washing trucks, doing little things around here just to stay busy.”

Thanksgiving had just wrapped up. And then his shift took a turn.

“It was a case of ‘I have to hurry,'” he said.

A vehicle flew across Clyde Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday, pinning an elderly man under it while he was in bed.

Firefighters, police and Dexter all worked together. He backed one of his most heavy-duty tow trucks to the house, and a hole was drilled through the roof for the crane, allowing first responders to lift the vehicle.

“Between radio, him, coming down to me to lift, stop, lower — that kind of thing,” said Dexter. “The fact that (the victim)’s still alive right now — it’s an amazing feeling.”

A photo of a Wyoming home after a car crashed into it on Nov. 27, 2020.

It was hardly the expectation when he started his shift, but it’s a night he will keep with him for the rest of his life.

“The fact that he was pinned under there for so long was enough to make you cringe just thinking about it,” he said. “Because if it was any one of your loved ones, you’d definitely want everybody to do whatever they could to get him out.”

As of Saturday night, there has been no update on the victim’s condition, and he remains in the hospital with serious injuries.