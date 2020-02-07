Total Wine & More plans to open first MI store on 28th Street

(An undated photo shows the interior of a Total Wine & More superstore. Courtesy: Total Wine & More)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The bustling 28th Street corridor may soon be home to a beer and wine lover’s dream: Michigan’s first Total Wine & More superstore.

Total Wine & More says it’s the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, with 205 superstores across 24 states. The closest current location is in Wisconsin.

(An undated photo shows the interior of a Total Wine & More superstore. Courtesy: Total Wine & More)

A representative for Edmark Development Company confirms the wine retailer has signed a lease for the former Babies R’ Us storefront at 4923 28th Street SE, located just east of Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township.

Toys R Us shuttered the Babies R Us location in 2018, less than a year after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Edmark Development Company, which manages the property, says Total Wine & More signed a lease for the roughly 34,000 square-foot space in early December. The firm says the retailer’s plans are tentative, hinging on a liquor license approval by the state.

(An undated photo shows the interior of a Total Wine & More superstore. Courtesy: Total Wine & More)

Edmark Development Company says the new store would mirror other Total Wine & More locations, which are typically stocked with more than 8,000 different wines, 2,500 types of beers and 3,000 varieties of spirits, according to the company’s website.

If all goes well, Total Wine & More is expected to open its first Michigan store around August.