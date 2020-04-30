Tips to help turn your living room into a classroom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With so much schooling happening virtually, many parents are trying to figure out how to bridge the gap between school years.

There are local businesses that specialize in setting kids up for success, homeschooled or not.

One of those is HSB, Inc. in Wyoming where you can get study materials for any subject for every grade level through high school.

“We want to make sure we’re covering all the subjects as best that you can,” said Whitney Timmer, media coordinator at HSB, Inc. “It can be as simple as math drills, flash cards, just little things like that. You can make anything a learning experience.”

When it comes to making sure your kids are studying for the remainder of the proper school year, instructors at HSB, Inc. recommend setting up a routine: TV time followed by outside time then reading time, and so on.

If you structure their schedules like a classroom, it will help keep them focused.

“You are living in a major historical moment,” she said. “Right now is not the time to thrive. It’s a time to do your best, cut yourself a little slack. If you’re stressed out, your child is going to know and it’s going to cause problems for the child.”

HSB, Inc. is reopening Friday, May 1 then it be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can schedule materials for curbside pickup and shipping from its location at 5625 Burlingame Avenue.