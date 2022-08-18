KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — In just a few days, schools across West Michigan will be back in session for many students. With back to school comes school shopping.

News 8 spoke to the owner of Kid to Kid, Amanda Funnell, on ways parents can save money when school shopping.

“We are really trying to help the community and the families, just by saving them money,” said Funnell.

When back to school shopping, many parents spend a big chunk of change on things like new clothes and school supplies.

“I’m a mother myself, and it’s just so expensive to dress children, especially these days when the kids want all of the Nike and name brands,” said Funnell.

Funell said parents should lean towards resale shops when buying kids’ clothing for school. Prices at her lightly-used clothing store usually range from $1.99 to $6 or $7.

“We very rarely have anything over $15, $20,” she said. “Our average price point is $5 to $6, but we have everything for every budget.”

Funnell said buying from consignment stores can be a great tool for parents with younger kids because of how fast they grow.

“Right now, with the environment that we’re in, it’s just important to save money,” she said. “Everybody is pinching pennies at the grocery store, and we are here to help with the clothing aspect.”

This week, News 8 also spoke to an economist who said the biggest impact inflation will have on parents this school year is in the clothing aisle.