Tipped equipment, fuel spill closes Kent Co. road

A tipped piece of construction equipment shut down an intersection in Plainfield Township Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Plainfield Township Fire Department)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A tipped piece of construction equipment shut down a road north of Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Cannonsburg Road NE near Northland Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

The northbound lanes of Cannonsburg Road at Northland Drive were closed as a tow truck lifted the piece of construction equipment. There was a fuel spill also related to the incident.

The road reopened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what led to the incident or if there are any injuries.