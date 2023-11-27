ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Every West Michigan town kicks off the holiday season in a special way. In Ada, they go all out with Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys.

“We will have trolleys running through the whole village, hitting different points of interest,” Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys event chair Jon Conkling told News 8.

Some of the stops on the trolley tours include Santa’s Village where kids can get their pictures taken with Santa and sit on his lap, sled dogs at the Amy Van Andel Library, Story time with Mrs. Claus at the Ada History Center, Festival of Trees at Legacy Park and a DJ Dance Party at Gravel Bottom Brewery.

The event happens this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The trolleys are really a wonderful piece of it because we have thousands and thousands of people that come to this event each year,” Conkling said. “It’s completely walkable but half the fun is getting on a trolley, going from point to point, getting off at these various destinations throughout the village and then hopping back on and going to see the next one.”

New attractions this year include a Candy Cane Forest where children can write letters to Santa, a scavenger hunt featuring 30 wrapped gifts that can be turned into a local business in exchange for gift cards, and a storefront window competition.

Conkling says 40 different Ada businesses will take part in the evening’s events.

“It really kicks off the holiday season in our area of Ada and surrounding towns, it’s early in the season and things are ramping up. We have a parade the next day and then stuff starts happening in all the surrounding townships around us and in different towns. So this really is the true kick off for the holiday here in West Michigan, we feel,” Conkling said.