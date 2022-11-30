ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Ada will light up for the holidays this weekend, featuring a Santa’s Village and trolley rides.

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys is coming to downtown Ada on Friday. It launches the Winter Wonderland season, where storefronts participate in a window decorating competition. It all starts with the Ada Bridge Lighting at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the trolley rides start, taking passengers through Ada to take photos with Santa, have story time with Mrs. Claus, visit a toy making workshop and meet sled dogs.

“It was just an idea to have a great holiday kickoff in the village,” said Jon Conkling, committee chair for the event. “It’s just a really nice way to kick off December, and we have so many other activities happening through the village all through the month into January.”

There will also be a holiday lights walk and the new Festival of Trees in Legacy Park, which lasts through January 1st.

Family photos can be taken at 7331 Bronson Street before or after the bridge lighting and lasting all evening. The event will wrap up around 9 p.m.

Local businesses will be putting their own spin on the holiday season, offering drawings, discounts and giveaways.

Conkling had some advice for people planning to come to the event, especially if they’re bringing children.

“This is mostly outdoors, so definitely dress warm. Have good walking shoes on because we have trolleys running but it is a very walkable village. And make sure they come a little hungry too because there will be a lot of treats through the village,” he said.

For more information, visit the Ada Business Association website.