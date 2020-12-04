Time running out to vote for new Perrin beer name

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can weigh in on naming Perrin Brewing Co.’s next beer, but the clock is ticking.

Online voters were already picked the style and ingredients of Kent County-based company’s next brew through its interactive brew project.

The brewery took customers inside the process, allowing home brewers to follow along and attempt to make a batch of it themselves.

The crowdsourced beer is a stout with chocolate, caramel and coconut.

The company has narrowed its name down to six options: Pour Samoa Sugar On Me; Please Sir, I Want Samoa; Coconut Dream Stout; Coocoo for Coconuts; Caramel Me Coconuts and Turtle in a Palm Tree. You can vote for your favorite on the company’s website through Friday.

