PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic are now available to purchase online.

The women’s golf tournament is happening June 15 through June 18 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont near Grand Rapids.

General admission tickets are $10 daily and are valid any day of the tournament, Thursday through Sunday. A weekly pass costs $25 and is valid all week. Children ages 17 and under are free with an adult with a ticket. General admission gets you access to the grounds, public viewing bleacher seating and concession areas as well as Discovery Land for kids.

You can purchase tickets online at the Meijer LPGA Classic website.

For a more upscale experience, you can purchase a ticket for the J. Brewer’s pavilion, which will include a new food experience called Frederik’s, all-you-can-eat access to craft food and drinks that feature local restaurants and breweries and a terrace for a front-row view of the tournament. It will also include a seating area and televisions.

J. Brewer pavilion tickets are $85 each and are day-specific for Friday through Sunday. Children 5 and under and $10 each and must have an adult with them.

The Meijer LPGA Classic raises money for the chain’s Simply Give program, that aims to restock food pantry shelves across the Midwest.