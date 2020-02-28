Three year old celebrates 1st birthday Saturday

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crouched near the couch in his living room, Luke VanWoerkom is concentrated on two things; ignoring the giant television camera behind him and firing the plastic gun on his toy Bat Mobile.

Both he’s pretty good at. But one thing he couldn’t ignore the looming date on the calendar – Feb. 29.

“I think it brings it back to that day a little bit because it’s technically the first birthday,” Luke’s dad Ross said. “It kind of made me think about that day and seeing the pictures from the hospital.”

That day was scheduled, 2016. The VanWoerkom’s had a planned C-section. A Leap Day baby.

“We didn’t really think about it a whole lot. I was kind of indifferent to it and a lot of people are against it,” Jen said, Luke’s mom. “They say, ‘I don’t want to have a baby on Leap Day. But he thought it would be cool.”

The ‘he’ there is Ross. And he does think it’s cool. He hopes someday Luke does too.

“I thought it was unique and something to be celebrated every fourth year,” Ross echoed. “Just thought it was cool.”

Luke of course has celebrated three other birthdays but this one is special. Even if the only thing he cares about are the cupcakes.

“He had Batman last year and he prefers Batman over anything,” Jen said about this year’s theme. “I just kind of convinced him that we were doing a leapfrog. I really didn’t give him a choice. But once the decorations come, they get excited. And the cake is the big, as long as he’s having cake he doesn’t care.”

“Whenever someone asks for something interesting about him, he’ll always have an answer,” Jen said.