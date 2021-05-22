Two injured, one dead after crash near Walker

Emergency responders on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of Fruitridge Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Alpine Township. (May 22, 2021)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say three people are hurt following a crash involving a motorcycle north of Walker.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around noon Saturday on Fruitridge Avenue at 7 Mile Road in Alpine Township.

Authorities say a 69-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving a motorcycle west when he went through a stop sign and into the path of an SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The two women in the SUV, a 71-year-old driver and 78-year-old passenger, both from Allendale, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

