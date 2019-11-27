Thousands without power in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people are without power in West Michigan.

As of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 26,917 Consumers Energy’s customers are without power throughout the state.

In Kent County, 10,016 customers were affected and 1,823 customers in Ottawa County were impacted.

In many areas, crews are anticipating power to be restored late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map.

Other counties in West Michigan are also experiencing power outages but to a lesser extent.

As of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, more than 4,000 people in Van Buren County were without power, according to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map.