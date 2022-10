A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing power outages in Walker and Tallmadge Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids, Walker and Tallmadge Township were without power Wednesday morning.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows about 5,041 customers are without power along Lake Michigan Drive. The outages were first reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Power was restored around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unknown what caused the outages.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day for updates.