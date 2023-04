The Consumers Energy Outage Map at 2:30 p.m. on April 16, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers Sunday afternoon.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, 1,702 customers are without power in downtown Grand Rapids. As of 2:30 p.m., power is estimated to be restored by 7:15 p.m.

North of Rockford, about 1,050 customers are without power. As of 2:30 p.m., the outage map says power is estimated to be restored by 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the outages is unknown.