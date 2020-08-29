Thousands without power Friday night

Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are without power as thunderstorms are coming through Friday night.

Below are the West Michigan counties that have at least 100 Consumers Energy customers without power as of 10:30 p.m. Friday:

• Allegan County: 251 customers
• Kent County: 12,679 customers
• Montcalm County: 366 customers
• Muskegon County: 595 customers
• Newaygo County: 179 customers
• Ottawa County: 620 customers

Most of West Michigan is expected to be under a severe thunderstorm watch until early Saturday morning. The latest alerts can be found here.

