Thousands come to Winter Beer Festival in Kent Co.

Crowds gather for the 15th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. (Feb. 22, 2020)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, thousands of people attended the 15th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

More than 130 breweries showcased nearly 850 beers to West Michigan.

People also enjoyed entertainment, outdoor fire pits and ice sculpture demonstrations.

“We love the beer community in Grand Rapids, our relationship here with the (West Michigan) White Caps and we’re just looking forward to another great year and many more,” said Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

The festival was part of Beer Month in Grand Rapids. More event dates can be found online.