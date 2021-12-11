Thousands are out of power as windstorm whips through West Michigan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The storm system that created a tornado that wreaked havoc in multiple states is being felt in West Michigan through high winds and power outages.

Consumers Energy reports that over 126,000 customers are out of power, and reporting over 800 downed power lines across the state caused by the windstorm.

Storm Team 8 forecasted high winds, with gusts up to 55 m.p.h. throughout the day. It is likely these winds caused the downed lines that lead to the outages.

Kent County Dispatch Authority have had hundreds of callers report downed wires, with some throwing sparks. So far no downed lines have been linked to any local fires reported this morning.

Consumers expects power to be back to most customers by the end of the day tomorrow.

Consumers Energy advises everyone to assume that all downed lines are live, stay at least 25 feet away. Report downed lines by calling 911 and then Consumers Energy at 1.800.477.5050.