An Oct. 6, 2022 photo shows the damaged 28th Street store that was previously home to Grand Traverse Pie Company.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 28th Street restaurant forced to close after a car smashed through its storefront will not be reopening.

After 15 years of business, the owners of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood announced last week they were permanently closing the store because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

News 8 reached out to the business for further explanation Thursday, but the owner declined to comment further about the situation.

“We absolutely trust that this is God’s will and look forward to the next chapter,” the store’s announcement on Facebook stated in part.

Kentwood’s Grand Traverse Pie Company closed in April after a car crashed through the restaurant’s front window, injuring three people inside.

Kentwood police said the driver hit at least one vehicle on 28th Street before traveling across the parking lot and into the restaurant at 3224 28th St. SE.

(An April 14, 2022 photo shows a car that crashed into Grand Traverse Pie Company on 28th Street near Woodland Mall.)

The owners of the Kentwood shop closed for reconstruction. In a July update on Facebook, the business said it would be reopening at the same location with a target date of late August or early September.

“We can not wait to serve our community again soon,” the post stated.

Eventually the signs for Grand Traverse Pie Company disappeared from the storefront and sign. On Sept. 30, the Kentwood store confirmed customers’ fears.

“We are saddened to announce the permanent closing of our 28th St. store,” the business stated in on Facebook.

In that post, the owners thanked their devoted employees, supportive corporate office and customers that “helped us to have a thriving business over the past 15 years.”

“It was you, our customers, that made baking and serving food a joy! We will miss the smiling faces and great conversations and we will cherish every memory we had with you,” the post stated.

Grand Traverse Pie Company fans in Kentwood will now have to travel 42 miles to Norton Shores set foot in the company’s closest store. However, they can order pies online or buy them at select Meijer and D&W stores.