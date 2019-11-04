Third person takes plea deal in Kentwood man’s killing

Corey Jones appears in a Kent County courtroom Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The third person charged in the 2018 homicide of a 29-year-old Kentwood man has taken a plea deal.

Corey Jones, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office agreeing to a minimum sentence of 19 years in prison.

The plea agreement comes after two of his former co-defendants lined up to testify against Jones for the alleged murder of Benjamin Coates. The trial was scheduled for Nov. 11.

Coates’ body was found Oct. 19, 2018 seat-belted in his car parked on Plaster Creek Boulevard SW near South Division and Buchanan avenues in Wyoming.

Miqueenise Weed, who accepted a plea deal in June, told police that her fiancé, 28-year-old Marcus Terrell, and Jones strangled Coates after she lured the victim to her house in the 800 block of Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids under the guise of a drug deal.  

Last month, Terrell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. As part of the deal, his minimum sentence will cap at 29 years.

