Third person sentenced in killing of Kentwood man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A third person involved in the robbery and murder of a Kentwood man was sentenced Thursday.

Corey Jones will spend 18 to 80 years in prison for second-degree murder and received a concurrent sentence of eight to 15 years for unarmed robbery.

Authorities say Jones, Miqueenise Weed and Marcus Terrell lured Benjamin Coates to a Grand Rapids home in October 2018 saying that Weed wanted to buy some marijuana from him. When he arrived, Jones and Terrell attacked him. Coates fought back but Terrell and Jones ultimately beat and strangled him to death. Coates’ body was found seat belted in his car parked in Wyoming.

All three defendants took plea deals in the case. Weed and Terrell were sentenced last month — Weed to a year in jail for attempted murder and unarmed robbery and Terrell to between 29 and 80 years for second-degree murder.

Coates, 29, left behind a daughter.