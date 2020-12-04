The wait is over: Whole Foods Market opening store in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — After years of anticipation, Whole Foods Market lovers in West Michigan are finally getting their wish: a store in the Grand Rapids area.

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson confirms the company is developing a store in the area, but would not disclose any other details.

However, Kent County records show that Whole Foods Market has leased a space inside a strip mall along 28th Street SE at Radcliffe Avenue SE in Kentwood, next to Guitar Center. That’s just down the street and across from Woodland Mall.

28th Street is about to get a @WholeFoods lot busier… 😉 pic.twitter.com/2Km2tCGish — Christa Ferguson (@Christa_Ferg) December 4, 2020

The listing was handled by Joe Rizqallah of Signature Associates.

Michigan is already home to seven Whole Foods Market stores, but the closest one to Grand Rapids is about 75 miles away in East Lansing. The other stores are located in Ann Arbor, West Bloomfield, Rochester Hills, Birmingham and Detroit.

In 2107, Amazon announced it was purchasing Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. Since then, the behemoth online retailer has rolled out Whole Foods Market grocery delivery service to Prime customers living near Whole Foods stores.

