The ribbon is cut on The Rapid’s new Laker Line Park and Ride in Walker. (Dec. 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Walker taking the bus to go to work every morning now have a new spot to park their cars.

The Rapid held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to inaugurate the new Laker Line Park and Ride in the Standale neighborhood.

“It impacts so many things,” said Walker Mayor Gary Carey. “It’s not just the Laker Line riders that don’t have to walk a couple of blocks anymore to get to their stop, it also mean that the visitors to our Standale businesses don’t have to go through potholes and some busted up concrete, which is what the parking lot used to be.”

The lot is at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Cummings Avenue in Walker’s Standale neighborhood and will serve as a commuter lot for people using the Laker Line Bus Rapid Transit.

You can park there your car for free at any one of the 121 spots available.