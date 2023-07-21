CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Rapid Route 29 will end its service in Cascade Township on Aug. 28.

Negotiations between Cascade Township and The Rapid stalled. Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said they offered several options to maintain and streamline the route and cut costs, but neither business could find a solution.

“We didn’t feel like that the service that was offered in its current form was serving commuters or residents or local businesses,” Lesperance said. “We were hoping to alter that and did offer multiple alternatives, but unfortunately, The Rapid was unwilling to make any change to its current service.”

The Rapid will extend Route 5 a couple of blocks to 28th Street and Acquest Avenue to cover the Kentwood portion of Route 29.

The township is working to find a solution for those who utilize public transportation in the area.

“Lyft offers a municipal program where they can offer subsidies and work through municipalities to offer them, commuters, and residents rides, and also work with businesses,” she said. “Also the Hope Network already uses a program for everyone who uses the Go Bus.”