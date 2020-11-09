‘The Flip’ finished: All ramps at I-96/I-196/East Beltline open

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has finally finished reworking the I-96/I-196 interchange just east of Grand Rapids, a two-year project dubbed “The Flip.”

The last exit ramp that was still closed — eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline — was reopened Monday.

The Flip in Grand Rapids- Hooray!….The ramps from eastbound I-96 and eastbound I-196 to East Beltline Avenue (M-44/M-37) are now OPEN! https://t.co/zrarsm5Zsg — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) November 9, 2020

“This whole interchange was built in the (19)60s, and it’s really been an issue since the ’60s,” MDOT spokesman John Richard explained of the previous setup. “We would get complaints about people speeding, people not letting people in, tailgating. It’s really been a big congestion issue, especially in the morning as people head east.”

The reworked road plan established dedicated lanes for eastbound traffic to remain on the highway headed toward Lansing and created separate dedicated bridge and ramp for traffic preparing to exit at the Beltline. This eliminated the need for eastbound I-96 traffic to cross merging I-196 traffic before getting off at the Beltline.

The project, which was announced in 2018, was supposed to wrap up in July but was delayed by moths of soil problems.

“There’s this unstable soil which we had to add metal sheeting to the soil to stabilize it so it would stop moving. It added a lot of time, a lot of materials, a lot of funding to the project that was not expected,” Richard said. “This area had not been touched in 50-plus years, so they discovered some swampy soils that needed to be tamed so that we could open it up.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDOT Director Paul Ajegba were on hand to tour the finished project, with Whitmer highlighting a campaign promise to fix the roads.

“When you see something like this come to fruition, you can tell that when we make long-term investments in our infrastructure, it is good for our economy, it is good for our public safety, it is good for our quality of life,” she said. “Repairing a road every couple of years is bad on all of those fronts. Making a real long-term investment is important.”

Construction on I-196 isn’t done yet. Next summer, a lane will be added on each side of the highway from Plymouth to Maryland avenues, making the highway three lanes for the entire stretch from US-131 to I-96.