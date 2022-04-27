WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center in Walker has announced it will be permanently closing its doors this summer.

In a Wednesday memo, DeltaPlex President Joel Langlois announced the arena would shut down July 31.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The DeltaPlex was mandated to shut down over 16 months, which Langlois said “created an extrordinary hardship.”

“Even though the past few years have been challenging,” he wrote, “the decision to close has been difficult.”

Langlois said he is closing the arena due to both the hardships of the pandemic and his own personal “time to move on to the next chapter,” he wrote in the memo.

The arena is also home to the Grand Rapids Gold, an NBA G League team affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. While the Gold’s 2021-2022 season has ended, it is unclear yet where it will move its games for next season.

In a statement sent to News 8 Wednesday, Gold owner Steve Jbara said team management got a heads up about the impending closure and is “well on our way to finding a new home in Grand Rapids, one that further solidifies our efforts to elevate all aspects of our fan experience.”

Jbara said the Gold was grateful for its seven years at the DeltaPlex and to Langlois.

“We enjoyed some truly special moments there with our players, our staff, and our fans,” Jbara said.

The DeltaPlex currently has events scheduled until July 9, including the Michigan Golden Gloves tournament and a Wiz Khalifa concert.

—News 8 digital executive producer Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.