ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime West Michigan staple is working to help a family after a former employee and daughter of a longtime cook was killed last week in a shooting.

Mya Kelly, 23, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 inside a home on Canton Street in southwest Grand Rapids. Police have ruled her death a homicide and have not made any arrests or released any information on a possible suspect.

John Vanaman, the general manager for The Corner Bar in Rockford, has launched a GoFundMe campaign for Kelly’s family. Vanaman, called a “long-time family friend” on the fundraising campaign, told MLive that he has worked with Kelly’s father for several years, starting at a Chili’s restaurant before they both made the move to The Corner Bar and that Kelly also had worked there in the past.

The restaurant shared a link to the GoFundMe campaign on its Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our former employee and daughter of our lead cook, Mya Kelly,” it said in a Facebook post. “This has been a truly devastating experience for her family and our Corner Bar family. Mya was a mother to two small children and a cornerstone for her family. On behalf of the family, we have started a GoFundMe in an effort to help ease the financial burden associated with laying her to rest. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”

A public viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy K. Gillespie Memorial Chapel on Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids. A funeral service will be held at the chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 people have donated to the cause, raising more than $5,000. The family estimates the services will cost approximately $8,000.

The family says any additional funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign will be used to help take care of Kelly’s two children.