GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the elderly community continues to increase, families are searching for resources to keep senior citizens independent longer. There is a program in West Michigan that officers those resources.

PACE is a Medicare- and Medicaid-backed option that offers all-inclusive community-based care and services to people 55 years or older who qualify for nursing facility-level care. Coverage includes prescription drug, dental, vision, foot care, home care, hospital visits and more, plus transportation to doctor’s visits.

The PACE program for Kent County, plus parts of Allegan, Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties, is Care Resources.

It has been around for several years but Care Resources Chief Operating Officer Tom Muszynski says not enough people are taking advantage of the benefits.

“The program’s been around since October of 2016 here in Kent County, and it’s probably the best-kept secret for elderly care,” he said.

Keeping seniors independent longer is a win for everyone, he said.

“People want to be in their homes and this program really allows them to do that with all the support. So we take and give them a big hug and really give them the services that they need to stay in their homes as long as possible,” he said.

If you’d like more information about eligibility and available programs, go to www.careresources.org.