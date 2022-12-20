GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in Kent County, you can now text 911 if you’re in trouble.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday that the text-to-911 service is now available throughout the county.

Both law enforcement agencies encourage people to only text 911 when a phone call is not possible.

When using the text-to-911 service, you should try to start the text with your location information because dispatchers may not receive your exact locations. Photos and videos will not go through.

“Adding text to 911 is important for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech impairments,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a release. “It is also effective in situations where talking out loud could compromise the caller’s safety such as a domestic violence situation, a home invasion in progress, or someone being held against their will.”