WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A pond in Millennium Park is back open after a heavy sheen had been reported on the water just over a week ago.

On April 15, the Kent County Health Department warned residents to stay away from a pond in Walker’s Millennium Park because of a “heavy sheen” on the water. It was discovered after recent flooding in the area.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy investigated and found “no compounds” in the samples it took from the pond, according to Millennium Park. The area is now open for both swimming and fishing.

“Since there is no scientific or investigation-based evidence rationale to further restrict use in park area at this time, this section of the park is reopened to the public,” Millennium Park and Beach wrote in a Facebook post.

The park said it will continue to monitor the area but that it was not unusual for a sheen to develop because of the breakdown of certain algae and other plant matter. EGLE did not say exactly what caused the sheen.