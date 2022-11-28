James Donald Holkeboer at his preliminary hearing on Nov. 28, 2022.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A poll worker charged with violating election law admitted he used a personal flash drive to export the electronic poll book at a Gaines Township precinct, according to testimony Monday.

Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Christopher Goehring testified he asked the defendant, James Donald Holkeboer, how he would have felt if he’d seen another poll worker do what he had done.

Goehring reported Holkeboer said if it were someone from his political party, he would not be concerned by the activity.

However, if it were a worker from the other party, he would question it, Goehring testified Holkeboer had told him.

“(That) blows my mind,” said 63rd District Court Judge Sara Smolenksi, referring to Holkeboer’s party-dependent answer.

Smolenski ruled there’s enough probable cause to bind the case against Holkeboer over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial.

Court documents list the two felony charges against Holkeboer as election law – falsifying returns/records and using a computer to commit a crime

Goehring testified Holkeboer told him he’d obtained the poll book so he could compare it against documents he planned to acquire after the primary through the Freedom of Information Act.

Holkeboer said he was trying to identify discrepancies, according to Goehring’s testimony.

Holkeboer was a poll worker in the Aug. 2 primary for Precinct 8, which was located at Ada Bible Church on 68th Street SE.

Gaines Township Clerk Michael Brew testified at Monday’s hearing that he did not learn of Holkeboer’s alleged actions until two weeks after primary day.

Brew testified it was at that point that another election worker reported she had witnessed Holkeboer insert a flash drive into the USB port on the laptop or electronic poll book.

The book contains voter information and is used to verify a voter’s registration prior to issuing their ballot.

Brew said the worker who witnessed Holkeboer putting a flash drive into the laptop said she’d gone on vacation after the primary and felt “guilty” about not reporting what she had seen.

Holkeboer’s attorney, Chip Chamberlain, argued the simple act of copying an electronic poll book is not spelled out as one of the criminal violations in the election law statute.

Holkeboer’s actions did not impact the outcome of the election in any way.

The election law violation is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.

Using a computer to commit a crime carries up to four years upon conviction.