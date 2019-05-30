Teens involved in pontoon crash cited

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have issued some citations for teens involved in a boating crash on the Thornapple River, but say they have not yet reviewed the case of the person driving the boat.

Three citations for underage possession of alcohol and two for being a minor in possession of marijuana were issued, Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel Roon confirmed Thursday.

Still pending are toxicology results that will determine whether criminal charges will be sought, Roon said.

The crash happened the evening of May 17 on the Thornapple River in Cascade Township. The sheriff’s department said eight teens were taking a pontoon ride to celebrate graduating from high school. Three of them were injured, one with critical head injuries, when the boat hit a bridge pillar under the M-6 overpass.