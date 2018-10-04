Teens injured in car-bus crash from Grandville HS

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A damaged Rapid bus rests in front of RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville following a crash involving another car. (Oct. 3, 2018)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenage girls injured when the car they were riding in collided with a Rapid bus are students of Grandville High School.

Principal Adam Lancto sent a message to parents Wednesday, notifying them of the crash, which happened around 10:40 a.m, Wednesday at Rivertown Parkway and Potomac Avenue SW, in front of RiverTown Crossings mall.

Grandville Police Chief Dan Steere said Wednesday that two of girls were listed in serious condition and the third was in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Aero Med landed in a parking lot for RiverTown Crossings and waited as firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to free one of the teens trapped in the wrecked car. However, the helicopter wasn't used to transport her.

Lancto said all three students were alert and responding when medical crews arrived.

“I ask that you please keep these three students in your thoughts as we hope for a fast recovery,” Lancto stated.

One passenger on the bus was injured but refused medical attention, Steere said.

Lancto said as soon as police notified the school about the crash, staff were alerted so they can help support students as needed.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.