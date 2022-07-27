The westbound lanes of I-96 are closed due to a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager has died after a crash on a highway where Aero Med responded.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michigan State Police said that a 14-year-old boy died because of injuries he got in a crash on westbound I-96 on Tuesday near Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Cascade Township.

State police said that Aero Med had been called to the scene.

The crash happened when the driver of a Chevrolet Lacrosse ran into the back of a semi-truck that was stopped for construction back-up, MSP said. Three people had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including the 14-year-old.

The road was closed for a while following the crash.