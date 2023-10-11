TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County 18-year-old Colin Rogers is now home recovering after spending four months in the intensive care unit at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Back in June, Rogers, who was 17 at the time, was in critical condition after he was dragged by a vehicle that took off at a high speed. The incident happened before he was set to start his senior year of high school.

Rogers spent 118 days in the ICU. He returned to his Kent City home Wednesday morning. The last time Rogers stepped foot into his home, his dad, Thomas Rogers, said Colin Rogers was healthy, running his own YouTube channel with thousands of followers, with aspirations of becoming a lawyer one day to support his family. However, that’s all changed.

“Regretfully, he’s still in coma, but he’s leveled out,” said Thomas Rogers. “I mean, physically he’s here, psychologically we know he’s inside there, he doesn’t talk or anything like that. He still uses a feeding tube.”

On June 15, Kent County deputies say two groups of teens gathered on Fruit Ridge Avenue near 20 Mile Road in Tyrone Township, so one could sell a vape pen to the other. The sheriff’s department said there was an argument and Colin was dragged alongside a car. Colin’s dad said deputies told him that his son wasn’t directly involved in the sale but was just trying to help his friends after things turned south.

Now, four months later, Colin remains in a hospital bed at home with a feeding tube.

According to the Kent County Prosecutor, the 16-year-old who was driving the vehicle faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, reckless driving causing serios impairment of a body function, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, and operating without a license.

Thomas said his son will remain at home while undergoing physical therapy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover medical costs.

A hearing is also scheduled for Oct. 19.