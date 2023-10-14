KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening at a Kentwood hotel.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the Delta Hotel located at 3333 28th St. SE after receiving reports about a shooting inside the hotel.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds inside a hotel room. Despite life-saving measures, the teen died at the scene, the police department said. His name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The police department said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.