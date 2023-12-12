GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 17-year-old killed in a crash in Grand Rapids Township Monday has been identified as a Forest Hills Eastern High School senior, the school district confirms.

In a letter, Forest Hills Eastern High School Principal Amy Pallo said the student who was killed was Tessa Stanley. Pallo said the following, in part, in the letter Monday:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share some heartbreaking news tonight about one of our students. Tonight, we learned of the unexpected death of Forest Hills Eastern senior Tessa Stanley. This is a devastating loss for our school community, and I know this is very hard news to take in. At this moment, let us wrap this family in our love and prayers. “Tessa was someone that everyone loved. She had an amazing voice and stage presence, natural charisma, an incredible sense of humor, radiant smile, and was so kind to everyone. It feels impossible to comprehend a loss like this.” Forest Hills Eastern High School Principal Amy Pallo

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday on Knapp Street NE, east of East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was crossing the street when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids Township. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.