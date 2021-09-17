Teen injured in Wyoming shooting; no arrests

Authorities investigate after a teenager was shot in Wyoming. (Sept. 17, 2021)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting in Wyoming Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 12 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a business on Burton Street SW near the intersection of Havana Avenue.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety confirmed to News 8 that a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation but it doesn’t appear to be random and may have been related to drug activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.