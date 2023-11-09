WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen was injured after being struck by a car in Walker Wednesday.

The Walker Police Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Cogswell Street.

The pedestrian, 14 -year-old from Grand Rapids, was hit by the car while crossing Alpine. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Walker Police Department Facebook post.

The police department said the driver was not injured.