KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a car in Kentwood Monday.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 44th Street.

The Kentwood Police Department said the girl was crossing Division when she was hit.

The girl was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Police say she is expected to be OK.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

Neither the name of the girl nor the driver was released.