EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department identified the victim as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton, of Grand Rapids.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety is holding a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live at woodtv.com.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety officers answering a welfare check found a man lying near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Road near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital. He had been shot in the head and died a short time later.

East Grand Rapids police are working with Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team detectives to figure out if a shots fire call around 12:07 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Cass Avenue and Walton’s death are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Grand Rapids Public Safety at 616. 949.7020 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.