Teen found dead after Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old boy was found dead inside of a vehicle at a busy Wyoming intersection early Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 1:15 a.m. police and fire responded to Byron Center Avenue SW and Prairie Parkway SW on reports of a person being shot. When first responders arrived they found a 15-year-old male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Authorities the initial investigation indicates that the victim was shot in the parking lot of 1965 Prairie Parkway and the driver of the vehicle was attempting to take the teen to a local area hospital.

Officials told News 8 that the relationship between the victim and the shooter or shooters is not known at this time but preliminary information suggests the incident is not random.

While the suspect or suspects are not in custody police say there is no specific threat or reason to believe there is any elevated danger to the general public.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Although this incident is in close proximity to the shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Waterchase Apartments in Wyoming, it does not appear the two are related according to police. News 8 is working to learn more.

The public is asked to avoid the area while investigators are processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. This is an ongoing investigation.