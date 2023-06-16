The Kent County Sheriff’s Office on the scene at Sunbrook Street in Gaines Township on April 28, 2022.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after he was dragged when a vehicle took off at a high speed after an argument Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said two groups of teenagers met up in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road. One group was standing outside of a vehicle, and the other was inside the vehicle.

There was an argument over selling a vape pen, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation shows that a 17-year-old Kent City boy was dragged alongside the vehicle as it drove off.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager was found in the roadway with critical injuries by first responders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle that took off was later found by deputies. The sheriff’s office said everyone involved was between the ages of 15 and 17 and know each other.

The sheriff’s office said the report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The case remains under investigation.