WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen who was hit by a vehicle in Wyoming two weeks ago has died, police said.

Around 6:55 a.m. on March 14, Wyoming police responded to 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW for a 13-year-old who was hit by a vehicle. He was found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital. He later died of his injuries on March 28.

Police said the teen was in the road on Byron Center when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed north. The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Accident Investigators are looking into the crash. They ask anyone who witnessed it to call Wyoming Department of Public Safety Investigative Division at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 866.774.2345.

Correction: A previous version of this article featured a photo from a different pedestrian crash in Wyoming that happened on the same day. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.