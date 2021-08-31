Teen dead, 5 hospitalized following crash near Grand Rapids

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was killed and five more people hospitalized after a crash south of Grand Rapids last week.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on S. Division Avenue at 84th Street in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a westbound Ford Fusion lost control, causing the car to hit two utility poles. Deputies said at least three people were thrown from the car.

One of the passengers who was ejected was killed. She was identified as Toyionna Gibbs, 17, of Grand Rapids.

In addition to Gibbs, there were six other people in the car. The driver, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Four of the passengers were also hospitalized and listed in serious condition.

Deputies were still investigating the crash Tuesday but said speed was believed to have been a factor.