KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside last week.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named because he is a juvenile, was charged with child abandonment, unlawfully driving a vehicle away, lying and obstructing police and malicious destruction of property under $1,000 for his alleged involvement in the vehicle theft, police say.

The Kentwood Police department said the case is being handled in juvenile court.

The theft happened on Oct. 4 around 8:10 a.m. around 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, police said. Parents of the 2-year-old who was inside ran across the road asking a Kelloggsville Public Schools bus driver for help.

The driver, Dave Skinner, quickly called 911. He then radioed to let other bus drivers know a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside. Another bus driver, Sue Figueroa, heard the message and realized she had just gone past the toddler wrapped up in a blanket on the side of the road. She turned around, picked up the child and delivered him to his parents.

In Thursday statement, Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin thanked the citizens who rescued the toddler.

“I would also like to thank the bus drivers from Kelloggsville Public Schools for their quick actions in locating the missing child and returning him to his parents,” he said.

The stolen vehicle was soon found in Grand Rapids.